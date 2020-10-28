College Station man faces third driving while intoxicated charge

A College Station man was in the Brazos County Jail Wednesday, accused of felony driving while intoxicated.

A College Station police officer said in an arrest report that Daniel Cress Ray, 52, attempted to walk away during a traffic stop.

According to the officer's report, Ray smelled of alcohol and admitted that he shouldn't have been driving.

Ray was convicted of driving while intoxicated in Brazos County in 2015 and 2016, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated with two prior convictions is a third-degree felony, which carries a possible punishment of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Ray was also charged with evading arrest or detention, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail. His bail was set at $14,000.