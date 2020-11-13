College Station man faces felony drug charges

According to College Station police, authorities executed a search warrant on an apartment in the 400 block of Marion Pugh Drive on Wednesday. Authorities arrested Cooper Thomas Walker after officials found THC extracts wrapped for sale, THC candy and a psilocybin mushroom chocolate bar, a report notes.

Walker is charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony each punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $32,000 bond.