College Station man faces drug charges

A College Station man arrested Monday faces several drug charges in connection to a search warrant that was executed on his home in May.

According to College Station police, a warrant was served on 21-year-old Michael Zackary Ballas’ apartment on Harvey Mitchell Parkway on May 21. Authorities said surveillance had been conducted on Ballas’ apartment, and there were numerous instances of people visiting for short periods of time. A review of Ballas’ social media showed he was advertising a large variety of drugs for sale, including MDMA, cocaine, LSD, marijuana and Adderall. Authorities said Ballas had a ledger detailing drug sales in his room, as well as a large amount of currency. Police said Ballas admitted to selling marijuana and said he had proceeds from the sales in his room.

According to authorities, a witness said Ballas kept narcotics in a backpack. Police said Ballas had been seen removing a green backpack from a vehicle belonging to a co-defendant. Authorities located the backpack in the co-defendant’s car and said they found psilocybin mushrooms, THC extracts, Adderall, a large amount of marijuana and what is believed to be LSD.