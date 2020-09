College Station man charged with THC possession

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A College Station man was arrested Tuesday after a search warrant led to the discovery of more than 50 grams of THC in his home, authorities said.

According to College Station police, a search warrant was granted for a home in the 1600 block of Cloverdale Drive after authorities suspected illegal activity was taking place there. The warrant was executed Tuesday, and officers detained Larry Cordale Jefferson, 24, who admitted he had THC extracts, a police report notes.

During the search, authorities said they found several ounces of marijuana and multiple quantities of THC totaling 51.6 grams. Police also found a digital scale with drug residue, communications indicating narcotics sales and packaging materials, officials said.

Jefferson is charged with manufacture/delivery of more than four grams of THC, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; and possession of more than four ounces of marijuana, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $14,000 bond.