College Station man charged with driving while intoxicated for third time

Officers investigating a disorderly conduct call in College Station late Wednesday charged a 46-year-old man with felony driving while intoxicated.

According to an arrest report, officers had responded to a residence in relation to a call that originated at another location when Devin Winston Dipprey arrived in a vehicle. Officers said in the police report that Dipprey was uncooperative, smelled of alcohol and was slurring his words.

He refused to perform field sobriety tests, according to the report.

Dipprey has previously been convicted of driving while intoxicated in 2003 in Bexar County and in 2011 in Montgomery County, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated with two prior convictions is a third-degree felony, which carries a possible punishment of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Dipprey remained in the Brazos County Jail Thursday morning with bail set at $10,000.