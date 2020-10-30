College Station man charged with child sex abuse

A College Station man was in the Brazos County Jail Friday, accused of sexually abusing a child.

According to a police report, an 18-year-old woman went to police earlier this month and reported a man had been sexually assaulting her since she was 12.

The woman provided investigators a recorded conversation in which she confronted the man, Randy Neil Czerpak, about the inappropriate relationship. He admitted in the conversation that "it was wrong and it should not have happened," the police report states.

Czerpak, 54, was booked into the Brazos County Jail Thursday on charges of continuous sexual assault abuse of a child and prohibited sexual contact. His bail was set at $70,000.

Continuous sexual abuse of a child is a first-degree felony punishable by life imprisonment or up to 99 years in prison. Prohibited sexual contact is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.