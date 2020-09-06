College Station man arrested in vehicle crash

A College Station man was arrested Friday afternoon after a car crash left one man seriously injured.
According to Texas A&M University police, officers responded to a crash on Finfeather Road near F&B Road in College Station shortly before 5 p.m. There, a pickup driven by 58-year-old Stanley Lee Creeks had collided head on with a car. A man who was a passenger in Creeks’ truck was ejected from the vehicle and taken to CHI St. Joseph Hospital with serious injuries. A UPD spokesman said Saturday that the passenger is no longer in critical condition. Creeks and the driver of the BMW were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
While interviewing Creeks as paramedics prepared to transport him to a local hospital, police noticed his eyes were bloodshot and his speech was slurred, a report notes. He later told police he had a drink and that he had smoked a cigarette with unknown contents. He was treated for his injuries and arrested upon his release. While being booked into jail, Creeks told staff he needed to grab an ID from his pocket and proceeded to throw a paper bag into a toilet, reports state.
Creeks is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, each a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and driving while intoxicated, second offense, a Class A misdemeanor. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $64,000 bond.
