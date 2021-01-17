 Skip to main content
College Station man accused of threatening his father with a knife
College Station man accused of threatening his father with a knife

A College Station man is facing multiple charges after being accused of threatening his father with a knife over the weekend.

Officers responding to a disturbance at apartments on Lincoln Avenue on Saturday night said they found Xavier Terrial Finley yelling in the parking lot. He admitted to pulling a knife on his father and wanting to kill him, according to an arrest report.

Xavier Terrial Finley

Finley was uncooperative and combative with police, the report states. 

Finley was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He was also charged with public intoxication and evading arrest or detention, according to court records.

He was being held in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday with bail set at $55,300.

