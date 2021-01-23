College Station man accused of sexual assault at Bee Creek Park

A College Station man was arrested Saturday evening after he allegedly sexually assaulted someone in Bee Creek Park, police said.

According to a social media post by College Station police, an officer who had just finished a foot patrol in Bee Creek Park was told by a person walking that a sexual assault was occurring nearby.

Authorities located Pedro Ordonez Garcia, 29, about 30 minutes later, and he was arrested on a charge of sexual assault around 8:15 p.m., police said.

College Station police said Garcia and the person who had been assaulted had met earlier in the day at the park and spent most of the day together.

Sexual assault is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Bail information and a mugshot of Garcia was not available late Saturday.