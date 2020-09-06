 Skip to main content
College Station man accused of break-in, assault
Hector Javier Reyes

 Brazos County Judicial Records

A College Station man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting someone, police said.

According to College Station police, authorities were dispatched to an apartment in the 700 block of Montclair Avenue. Police saw an injured man pacing outside; they entered the home and found Hector Javier Reyes, 42, standing with a woman and an infant.

Police said Reyes arrived at the apartment, which belonged to the woman, and banged on the door. When the woman did not answer, he broke down the front door and engaged the man — who was asleep on the couch — in a fistfight.

Reyes is charged with burglary with intent to commit a felony, a first-degree felony punishable by to 99 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $15,000 bond.

