Bryan woman facing fourth DWI charge

A Bryan woman with a history of driving while intoxicated is facing her fourth DWI charge along with a charge of abandoning or endangering a child.

Authorities said officers were called to the 200 block of North Bryan Avenue just before 7 p.m. Thursday after a woman was reported lying on the ground.

When officers arrived, they reported finding Charlotte Louise Myles, 46, along with a 3-year-old girl who was only wearing a diaper.

Myles showed signs of intoxication and admitted to driving there, according to an arrest report, and officers reported finding an open bottle of vodka in her vehicle.

Myles has convictions for driving while intoxicated in 2000 in Brenham and in 2006 and 2009 in Bryan, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated with two prior convictions is a third-degree felony, which carries a possible punishment of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Abandoning or endangering a child is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail.

Myles was released from the Brazos County Jail Thursday on a personal recognizance bond.