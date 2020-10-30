Bryan woman charged with driving while intoxicated for third time

A Bryan woman is facing her third driving while intoxicated charge after police said she caused a collision with another vehicle on Texas 21 Thursday.

Officers said in a police report that Jacqueline Oldham Wilson, 56, was driving west on Texas 21 around 9:30 p.m. when she turned left in front of a eastbound vehicle at Conroy Street.

According to the police report, officers smelled alcohol on Wilson's breath. Wilson admitted to drinking beer and told officers she shouldn't have been driving, the report states.

Wilson has previously been convicted of driving while intoxicated in Brazos County in 2008 and 2012, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated with two prior convictions is a third-degree felony, which carries a possible punishment of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Wilson remained in the Brazos County Jail Friday morning with bail set at $6,000.