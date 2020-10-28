 Skip to main content
Bryan woman arrested during investigation into stepdaughter's death
Bryan woman arrested during investigation into stepdaughter's death

A Bryan woman was being held in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday following the death of her stepdaughter.

Jessica Bundren, 40, was charged with injury to a child. Her bail was set at $150,000.

Jessica Bundren

Jessica Bundren

According to an arrest report, detectives investigating the death of the 6-year-old girl Tuesday night observed contusions on the girl's body and face as well as bruising on her legs in different stages of healing.

Bundren told officials the girl had stopped breathing, but she didn't know why, according to the police report.

The woman told detectives she had spanked the girl with a belt as punishment Tuesday afternoon, the report states. 

Injury to a child is considered a second-degree felony when a child is harmed because of the offender's reckless behavior. The charge increases to a first-degree felony, punishable by up to 99 years in prison, when the offender harms the child intentionally.

