Bryan woman accused of assaulting boyfriend with knife
Aromeia Jackson

A Bryan woman was being held in the Brazos County Jail on Monday after being accused of assaulting her boyfriend with a kitchen knife.

Authorities charged 28-year-old Aromeia Jackson with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — family violence after College Station police responded to a disturbance at an apartment on Longmire Drive on Sunday.

According to an arrest report, Jackson became upset with her boyfriend following an argument with another person in the apartment and attempted to stab him with a kitchen knife.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — family violence is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison.

A bail amount had not been set for Jackson as of Monday afternoon.

