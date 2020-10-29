 Skip to main content
Bryan teen receives 15 year sentence for aggravated robberies, evading arrest
Bryan teen receives 15 year sentence for aggravated robberies, evading arrest

A 19-year-old Bryan man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to two aggravated robbery charges and one count of evading arrest, officials said.

Jatorious Ginn pleaded guilty to the charges on Tuesday. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison on each robbery charge and one year in the Brazos County Jail on the evading arrest charge, the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office said. The sentences will run concurrently.

Jatorious Ginn

In July 2019, Ginn arranged to sell a gun to a man he knew at a local church parking lot. When the victim pulled out cash to buy the gun, Ginn then robbed him, officials said. On Aug. 15, 2019, a College Station man reported that Ginn, Cody Briscoe and Jamal Zeno were breaking into his car. The victim yelled at the group and Briscoe fired gunshots at him with a stolen gun, officials said. The man was not injured. The three fled and tried to hide from police, a press release states.

Briscoe was sentenced to 35 years in prison and Zeno was sentenced to 15 years.

Bryan teen sentenced to 35 years on various charges
Bryan teen sentenced to 35 years on various charges

According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, Cody Lamar Briscoe, 18, pleaded guilty this week to two counts of aggravated robbery, engaging in organized criminal activity — gun smuggling, engaging in organized criminal activity — theft of a firearm, theft of a firearm and evading arrest.

