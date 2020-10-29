Bryan teen receives 15 year sentence for aggravated robberies, evading arrest

Jatorious Ginn pleaded guilty to the charges on Tuesday. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison on each robbery charge and one year in the Brazos County Jail on the evading arrest charge, the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office said. The sentences will run concurrently.

In July 2019, Ginn arranged to sell a gun to a man he knew at a local church parking lot. When the victim pulled out cash to buy the gun, Ginn then robbed him, officials said. On Aug. 15, 2019, a College Station man reported that Ginn, Cody Briscoe and Jamal Zeno were breaking into his car. The victim yelled at the group and Briscoe fired gunshots at him with a stolen gun, officials said. The man was not injured. The three fled and tried to hide from police, a press release states.