Bryan police investigating stabbing near Downtown Bryan

The Bryan Police Department was asking the public to avoid the area of 700 South Sims Avenue near Downtown Bryan Thursday morning.
Officers were investigating a stabbing. A tweet from the police department said the suspect was not in custody.
The person who was stabbed had non-life-threatening injuries, officials said in the tweet.
No other details were immediately released.
Officers are in the area of 700 S Sims for a stabbing involving a known suspect and victim. The victim has non-life threatening injuries. Suspect not in custody at this time. pic.twitter.com/q8uJc7B72n— Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) October 29, 2020
