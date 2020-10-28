 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan police investigating shooting death
0 comments

Bryan police investigating shooting death

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bryan police are investigating after an early morning shooting left a 46-year-old man dead.

According to authorities, officers responded to the 2500 block of Long Drive at about 1:30 a.m. after the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Roderick Ray Morrison with apparent gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities say they do not believe Morrison’s shooting was an act of random violence. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert