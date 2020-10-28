Bryan police investigating shooting death

Bryan police are investigating after an early morning shooting left a 46-year-old man dead.

According to authorities, officers responded to the 2500 block of Long Drive at about 1:30 a.m. after the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Roderick Ray Morrison with apparent gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities say they do not believe Morrison’s shooting was an act of random violence. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).