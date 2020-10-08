Bryan Police Department: New scam targeting Hispanics

The Bryan Police Department on Wednesday was warning residents about a scam targeting Hispanics in the community.

The department said through a social media post that a fake Facebook profile is advertising discounted television, phone and internet service to Hispanics. The person asks the buyer to wire money to the Dominican Republic for payment.

Authorities said the numbers provided on the account are not in the United States.

Officials encourage residents to ensure they are working with a reputable company before paying for services or making wire transfers.