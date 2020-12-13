Bryan police charge driver with DWI with a child

A 34-year-old Bryan man was arrested after a traffic stop early Sunday on accusations he was driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle.

According to Bryan police, officers driving on East 29th Street noticed a pickup in front of them failing to stay in its lane and veering to the left. During a traffic stop, the officers could smell alcohol, an arrest report states.

The driver, Jesus Ibarra Lopez, admitted to drinking two or three beers prior to driving and failed field sobriety tests, according to the report. Two children were in the truck, according to the officer's report.

Lopez was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail.

He was released from the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after posting $5,000 bail.