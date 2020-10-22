Bryan man sentenced to 18 years in prison for assaulting jailers

A Bryan man was sentenced this week to 18 years in prison after being convicted of three counts of assault on a public servant.

The Brazos County District Attorney's Office said Julian Dixon, 41, was being relocated to a different cell in the Brazos County Jail in April 2019 when he became enraged and began punching the jailers.

Dixon was in jail at the time awaiting trial on multiple felony charges, including assault on a peace officer and attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer. the District Attorney's Office said.

Jurors in the case this week heard evidence that Dixon resisted arrest and head-butted a police officer, along with details from a 2005 case in which he was charged with aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading in a vehicle and assault on a public servant.