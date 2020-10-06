Bryan man sentenced in 2016 crash case

A 40-year-old Bryan man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to causing a 2016 accident while leading police in a pursuit.

Officials said a College Station police officer attempted to stop Lawrence Ealoms on Sept. 1, 2016, for a traffic violation when Ealoms sped away.

Authorities said Ealoms lost control of his vehicle during the chase and crashed into a tree and a utility pole before running off. The crash injured a passenger in the car, officials said.

Ealoms remained a fugitive for 11 months after the crash, officials with the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office said.