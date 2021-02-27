Bryan man gets 20-year sentence for child sex abuse

A Bryan man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday on a child sex abuse charge.
According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, Julio Samuel Gutierrez, 33, pleaded guilty to a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 on Thursday. He was arrested on the first-degree felony charge in October 2018. Court records show he was also sentenced to 180 days in the Brazos County Jail after pleading guilty to a resisting arrest charge and duty on striking an unattended vehicle, a year in the county jail on an evading arrest charge, and eight years in prison on an unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charge.
Court records show that in 2009, Gutierrez was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.