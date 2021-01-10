Bryan man facing third DWI charge

A 30-year-old Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the third time.

According to an arrest report, an officer noticed signs of intoxication during a traffic stop just after 3 a.m.

Homar Padron was charged with driving while intoxicated with two prior convictions after a performing poorly on field sobriety tests, according to the report.

Padron has convictions for driving while intoxicated in Brazos County in 2012 and 2016, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated with two prior convictions could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

His bail was set at $6,000.