Bryan man facing third DWI charge

A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail Sunday morning after being charged with driving while intoxicated for the third time.

According to an arrest report, Miguel Gallegos-Mauricio was driving on Texas 21 in Bryan on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. when he ran off the road and into a ditch.

Gallegos-Mauricio admitted to drinking four beers, and an open beer can was found in the truck, according to the report.

The 61-year-old performed poorly on field sobriety tests and became unresponsive while officials were investigating, the report states.

Gallegos-Mauricio was convicted of driving while intoxicated in 2001 and 2004 in Eastland County, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated, third or more, is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail.

Gallegos-Mauricio's bail was set at $14,000.