Bryan man facing third driving while intoxicated charge
Bryan man facing third driving while intoxicated charge

A Bryan man is facing his third driving while intoxicated charge after being arrested during a traffic stop over the weekend.

College Station police said an officer observed a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Ladarion Deon Johnson running red lights, speeding and hitting curbs Sunday around 4:30 a.m.

During a traffic stop, the officer determined Johnson was intoxicated, according to an arrest report.

Ladarion Johnson

Johnson has prior convictions for driving while intoxicated in 2009 in Dallas County in and in 2015 in Brazos County, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated with two prior convictions could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Johnson was released from the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after posting $8,000 bail.

