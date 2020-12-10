Bryan man facing third driving while intoxicated charge

A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday after a traffic stop that led to his third driving while intoxicated charge.

Authorities said in a police report that Wilfredo Vasquez, 38, was stopped on Texas 21 around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after an officer spotted his vehicle swerving and crossing lanes.

Officers noted signs of intoxication, according to the report, and administered field sobriety tests.

Vasquez has prior convictions for driving while intoxicated in Brazos County in 2008, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated with two prior convictions is a third-degree felony, which carries a possible punishment of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.