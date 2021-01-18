Bryan man facing felony drug charges after traffic stop

A 43-year-old Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Monday after being arrested over the weekend on multiple charges.
Bryan police said Anthony Dove failed to immediately stop for an officer attempting to conduct a traffic stop on Sunday and drove through residential streets for more than a mile before pulling into a driveway.
According to an arrest report, Dove had more than $2,400, and a search of the vehicle yielded cocaine, Ecstasy pills and marijuana.
Dove also had a warrant for a parole violation, according to court records.
He was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
His bail was set at $23,050.
1943: Leningrad
In 1943, the Soviets announced they’d broken through the long Nazi siege of Leningrad (it was another year before the siege was fully lifted).
AP
1943: The Warsaw Ghetto
In 1943, during World War II, Jewish insurgents in the Warsaw Ghetto launched their initial armed resistance against Nazi troops, who eventually succeeded in crushing the rebellion.
AP
1957: B-52's
In 1957, a trio of B-52′s completed the first non-stop, round-the-world flight by jet planes, landing at March Air Force Base in California after more than 45 hours aloft.
AP
1967: Albert DeSalvo
In 1967, Albert DeSalvo, who claimed to be the “Boston Strangler,” was convicted of armed robbery, assault and sex offenses. (Sentenced to life, DeSalvo was killed in prison in 1973.)
AP
1991: Eastern Airlines
In 1991, financially strapped Eastern Airlines shut down after more than six decades in business.
AP
1993: Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday
In 1993, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday was observed in all 50 states for the first time.
AP
1998: Golden Globes
In 1998, the motion picture “Titanic” won four Golden Globes, including best drama and best director for James Cameron; “Ally McBeal” beat out “Seinfeld” as the best TV comedy.
AP
2005: Airbus A380
In 2005, the world’s largest commercial jet, the Airbus A380 “superjumbo” capable of flying up to 800 passengers, was unveiled in Toulouse, France.
AP
2011: Hu Jintao
Ten years ago: Chinese President Hu Jintao arrived at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington for a four-day state visit; President Barack Obama welcomed him with a private dinner in the White House residence.
AP
2016: Glenn Frey
Five years ago: Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey, 67, died in New York.
Invision
2016: South Carolina
Five years ago: For the first time in 17 years, civil rights leaders gathered at the South Carolina Statehouse to pay homage to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. without the Confederate flag present; it was one of many rallies throughout the country.
AP
2019: Jason Van Dyke
In 2019, Jason Van Dyke, the white Chicago police officer who gunned down Black teenager Laquan McDonald in 2014, was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison.
Pool Chicago Tribune
2020: Buckingham Palace
One year ago: Buckingham Palace said Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, would no longer use the title “royal highness” or receive public funds for their work under a deal allowing them to step aside as senior royals.
AP
2020: The Producers Guild Awards
One year ago: The World War I film “1917” took top honors at the Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles.
AP
