Bryan man facing felony drug charges after traffic stop

A 43-year-old Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Monday after being arrested over the weekend on multiple charges.

Bryan police said Anthony Dove failed to immediately stop for an officer attempting to conduct a traffic stop on Sunday and drove through residential streets for more than a mile before pulling into a driveway.

According to an arrest report, Dove had more than $2,400, and a search of the vehicle yielded cocaine, Ecstasy pills and marijuana.

Dove also had a warrant for a parole violation, according to court records.

He was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bail was set at $23,050.