Bryan man facing DWI charge for at least the fourth time
Bryan man facing DWI charge for at least the fourth time

A Bryan man is facing a driving while intoxicated charge for at least the fourth time after being arrested in Downtown Bryan over the weekend.

Cenobio Lopez Rodriguez

Cenobio Lopez Rodriguez

According to a police report, officers responding to a large fight in the 400 block of North Bryan Avenue discovered a pickup had crashed nearby.

Officers said in the report that the driver, identified as 49-year-old Cenobio Lopez Rodriguez, appeared to be intoxicated and told officers that he had been drinking beer. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests, according to the report, and began struggling with officers while at a hospital for a blood draw.

Lopez Rodriguez was convicted of driving while intoxicated with at least two prior convictions in 2008 in Brazos County, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated with at least two prior DWI convictions could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Lopez Rodriguez was also charged with resisting a search.

He was released from the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after posting $19,000 bail.

