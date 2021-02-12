 Skip to main content
Bryan man faces felony drug charges
Bryan man faces felony drug charges

Robert Earl Lockett Jr.

A Bryan man faces felony drug charges after a search warrant was executed on his home, authorities said.

According to Bryan police, a search warrant was executed Wednesday on a home in the 1100 block of Orlean Street. Officers searching the room of Robert Earl Lockett Jr., 35, found marijuana, a digital scale, possible promethazine, cocaine, a bag of pills and $5,240, a report notes. Police also said they found a loaded handgun and a vacuum sealer with an unused sealer bag.

Lockett is charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; and possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Lockett remains in the Brazos County Jail on $30,000 bond.

