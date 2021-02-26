Bryan man faces child sex charges; may be more victims, police say

According to Madisonville police, after a one-month-long investigation, a search warrant was conducted at a business in the 800 block of South May Street on Friday. The business owner, Jose Jaime Rivera, 46, of Bryan, was arrested on two counts of sexual assault of a child, one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and one count of indecency with a child by sexual assault, police said.