 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan man faces child sex charges; may be more victims, police say
0 comments

Bryan man faces child sex charges; may be more victims, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jose Jaime Rivera

Jose Jaime Rivera

 Madisonville Police Department

A Bryan man faces several child sex charges after a search warrant was served at a Madisonville business, authorities said.

According to Madisonville police, after a one-month-long investigation, a search warrant was conducted at a business in the 800 block of South May Street on Friday. The business owner, Jose Jaime Rivera, 46, of Bryan, was arrested on two counts of sexual assault of a child, one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and one count of indecency with a child by sexual assault, police said.

Authorities said there may be more victims and anyone with information is asked to call Madisonville police at 936-348-3317.

Rivera was booked in to the Madison County Jail and was awaiting bond Friday evening.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

On Texas visit, Biden warns Iran 'to be careful'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert