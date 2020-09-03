 Skip to main content
Bryan man faces child porn charges
Bryan man faces child porn charges

Kyle Joseph Simmons

Kyle Joseph Simmons

A Bryan man was arrested Tuesday on accusations he possessed multiple images and videos of child pornography.

According to authorities, an investigator with the Office of the Attorney General of Texas was recently contacted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which had received a tip about a person uploading child pornography through social media. The investigator traced the images to a cellphone owned by Bryan resident Kyle Joseph Simmons, 25.

A search warrant was granted for Simmons’ electronics. Simmons handed over the devices to police and admitted that he had been downloading, watching and transmitting child pornography. A search of his devices revealed multiple videos and images.

Simmons is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $75,000 bond.

