Bryan man charged with driving while intoxicated for third time

A Bryan man is facing his third driving while intoxicated charge after a traffic stop in Bryan early Sunday.

Officers said in a police report that Joel Ignacio Mosqueda, 43, was driving on North Sims Avenue around 2 a.m. when he made a left turn from the wrong lane.

During the traffic stop, officers said they could smell alcohol on Mosqueda's breath. He had an open 18-pack of beer in the vehicle and admitted to drinking several shots of whiskey Saturday night, according to the police report.

Mosqueda performed poorly on field sobriety tests, according to the report.

He has been convicted of driving while intoxicated in 2003 in Burleson County and in 2012 in Brazos County, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated with two prior convictions is a third-degree felony, which carries a possible punishment of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Mosqueda was released from the Brazos County Jail Sunday after posting $6,000 bail.