Bryan man charged with driving while intoxicated for third time

A 25-year-old Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday, accused of a felony charge of driving while intoxicated.

Authorities said officers arrested Daniel Tirado Saturday night after approaching him in a parked vehicle and smelling alcohol, according to an officer's report.

Tirado was swaying and lacked balance during field sobriety tests, the report states.

He has convictions for driving while intoxicated in 2017 and 2019 in Brazos County, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated with two prior convictions is a third-degree felony, which carries a possible punishment of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Tirado's bail was set at $8,000.