A Bryan man was arrested Sunday in connection to a May incident where police say he broke into a woman’s home in order to assault her.
According to College Station police, a woman called authorities May 29 to report Dontrae Trayon Washington, 20, had assaulted her at an apartment in the 800 block of Harvey Road. The woman said Washington, whom she knew, had been banging on her door and she immediately called 911. At one point, police said, Washington opened the apartment’s bedroom window and came into the room where the woman was, hitting her twice in the back before noticing she was on the phone with 911. He then left out the front door, authorities said.
Authorities said while interviewing the victim, Washington called her home and when an officer tried to speak with him, he cursed and hung up. He then called from a different number, police said, and told the officer he was going to beat the woman.
Washington is charged with burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and evading arrest, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail. He remains in the Brazos County jail on $53,000 bond.
