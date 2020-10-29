Bryan man charged in Thursday morning stabbing

A 25-year-old Bryan man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly stabbed another person, police said.

According to Bryan police, Ray Lee Wallace, 25, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Authorities were called to the 700 block of South Sims Avenue on Thursday morning on the report of a stabbing. The person who was stabbed had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Wallace remained in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday evening. Bond had not been set.

No other details were immediately released.