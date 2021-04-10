Bryan man arrested on felony drug charges

A Bryan man was arrested early Friday on felony drug charges after police were called about a possible intoxicated driver.

According to Bryan police, authorities were called around 12:30 a.m. Friday and spoke with Damien Markeith Flowers, 34, in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant on Texas Avenue. During the conversation, an officer noticed the strong odor of marijuana and a probable cause search was excuted, a report notes.

Inside a bag, police said they found marijuana, as well as about 98 alprazolam tablets, 105 Adderall pills and 14 acetaminophen/hydrocodone pills.

Flowers is charged with three counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, one a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison, one charge a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and one a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail. He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.

He is being held in the Brazos County Jail on $29,000 bond.