Bryan man accused of taking vehicle during test drive

A Bryan man has been charged with aggravated robbery after being accused of pulling a knife on a man and stealing his vehicle.

According to an arrest report filed by the Brazos County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Shane Prince met a man at a Bryan park on Sunday afternoon to discuss the sale of the man's vehicle.

Prince was giving the vehicle a test drive when he parked on the side of the road and pulled a knife on the owner and ordered him out of the vehicle, the report states.

Authorities found Prince driving the vehicle in Bryan on Sunday evening, and he admitted to taking the vehicle during the test drive, according to the report.

Aggravated robbery is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison.

Prince remained in the Brazos County Jail Monday morning with bail set at $12,000.