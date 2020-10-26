Bryan man accused of kidnapping, threatening girlfriend

A Bryan man was being held in the Brazos County Jail on Monday, accused of kidnapping his girlfriend and threatening to kill her.

Kevin Bernard Perry, 52, was charged Sunday with aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon.

According to a police report, the woman told police on Oct. 10 that Perry had assaulted her the day before, then found her at a friend's house and forced her into his vehicle. She told a detective that he had a knife and threatened to kill her before driving her to a remote location in the county, the report states.

Perry stopped the vehicle and told the woman he was going to kill her on the side of the road, but she managed to get away and hide in the woods, where she called 911 from her cellphone, according to the report.

Perry was charged that day with continuous violence against a family member and was released from jail after posting $50,000 bail, according to court records. He was arrested on Sunday on the new charge and remained in the Brazos County Jail Monday morning with bail set at $35,000.

Aggravated kidnapping is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison.