Bryan man accused of DWI with child

A 21-year-old Bryan man was arrested Tuesday on accusations he was driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle.

According to Bryan police, an officer traveling on North Rosemary Drive around 10 p.m. Tuesday noticed a pickup that was swerving. The officer followed the vehicle, which continued to swerve and was traveling at a low rate of speed. The officer stopped the truck on Midway Avenue; when the driver, Ismael Orocio Rojas, rolled down the window, there was an odor of alcohol, a report notes.

A 14-year-old was in the car with Rojas, and the teen told police he and Rojas had both been drinking. A sobriety test was conducted, which Rojas did not pass, police said. A search of the truck led to the discovery of two half-empty Smirnoff cocktail bottles, a report notes.

Rojas is charged with driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail. Bail for Rojas was set at $5,000, but he remained in the Brazos County Jail on an immigration hold.