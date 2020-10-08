Bryan man accused of DWI with child

A 21-year-old Bryan man was arrested Tuesday on accusations he was driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle.
According to Bryan police, an officer traveling on North Rosemary Drive around 10 p.m. Tuesday noticed a pickup that was swerving. The officer followed the vehicle, which continued to swerve and was traveling at a low rate of speed. The officer stopped the truck on Midway Avenue; when the driver, Ismael Orocio Rojas, rolled down the window, there was an odor of alcohol, a report notes.
A 14-year-old was in the car with Rojas, and the teen told police he and Rojas had both been drinking. A sobriety test was conducted, which Rojas did not pass, police said. A search of the truck led to the discovery of two half-empty Smirnoff cocktail bottles, a report notes.
Rojas is charged with driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail. Bail for Rojas was set at $5,000, but he remained in the Brazos County Jail on an immigration hold.
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!