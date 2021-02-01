Bryan man accused of driving away from accident involving motorcyclist

A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Monday after being accused of seriously injuring a motorcycle rider in an auto accident over the weekend.

Police said in an arrest report that the accident happened around 6:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of San Jacinto Lane and West 17th Street when Robert Wayne Rogers failed to yield to a motorcycle.

Rogers, 55, failed to stop for the injured motorcyclist, according to the police report, and a witness followed his pickup until officers arrived. Rogers' truck became disabled about a mile from the accident scene, the report states.

Rogers was charged with causing an accident involving serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. His bail was set at $8,000.

The 30-year-old motorcycle rider was taken to a hospital for treatment.