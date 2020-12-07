Bryan man accused of breaking into home with plans to assault resident

A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail Monday, accused of breaking into a home with plans to assault someone inside.

Authorities said officers responded to a 911 call early Sunday morning at a home on Florida Street in Bryan.

According to a police report, 20-year-old Edgar Saenz Jr. had broken into the home through the back door, woke up the residents and told them he was there to kill an 18-year-old who had been asleep in the house.

When Saenz attempted to punch the man, a struggle began, and Saenz eventually left the home before officers arrived, the report states. Saenz was located by officers nearby and taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries from the fight, according to the report.

He is charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

His bail was set at $30,000.