 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan man accused of assaulting another man with a gun
0 comments

Bryan man accused of assaulting another man with a gun

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Bryan man is facing multiple charges after being accused of hitting a man over the head with a pistol.

Carlos Martinez III, 19, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was being held in the Brazos County Jail Thursday with bail set at $20,000.

Carlos Martinez III

Carlos Martinez III

Authorities said in an arrest report that Martinez went to a gas station on F.M. 158 at the request of his girlfriend to confront a man who had been in a prior relationship with her.

According to the police report, Martinez hit the man in the back of the head with the bases of a loaded pistol and drove away.

Officers located Martinez at his home, where they served a search warrant and found the gun along with drugs, the report states.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. The other charges are misdemeanors.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert