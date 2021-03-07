Brazos County grand jury indicts 57

Bond for Cua has been set at $120,000, though he remains in the Brazos County Jail on an immigration hold.

• According to College Station police, a clerk at a gas station in the 1800 block of Brothers Boulevard called authorities around 11 p.m. Dec. 10 and said a man was trying to open the doors to the business, which were locked. Police began searching the area and drove to a convenience store in the 2200 block of Longmire Drive, where an officer saw Johntae Javon Johnson Jr., 22, jumping over the counter with a bag in his hand, a report notes. As the officer circled around, the clerk yelled out the front door that Johnson had just robbed the store, police said.

Johnson ran from police and at one point dropped a bag that had cash falling out of it, a report notes. He was eventually detained. An investigation determined Johnson had pointed a handgun at the clerk.

Johnson was indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.

Johnson remains in the Brazos County Jail on $52,000 bond.