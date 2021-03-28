 Skip to main content
Austin man facing fourth driving while intoxicated charge
Austin man facing fourth driving while intoxicated charge

An Austin man with three convictions for driving while intoxicated was arrested over the weekend on another DWI charge.

Officials said in an arrest report that a Bryan police officer responding to a disturbance call early Sunday saw a vehicle driven by Salvador Jesus Garcia, 41, nearly collide with another vehicle.

Salvador Jesus Garcia

According to the police report, men in another vehicle said Garcia had been following them and acting aggressively.

Officials said in the report that Garcia was uncooperative and refused to perform field sobriety tests.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated third or more, which could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

He has previous convictions for driving while intoxicated in 2012 and 2014 in Travis County, according to court records.

Garcia was released from the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after posting $8,000 bail.

Brazos County grand jury indicts 57
Brazos County grand jury indicts 57

A College Station man accused of seriously injuring a baby, a man police say robbed a College Station convenience store and a Bryan man who allegedly violated a protective order multiple times were among 57 people indicted this week by a Brazos County grand jury.

