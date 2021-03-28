Austin man charged facing fourth driving while intoxicated charge

An Austin man with three convictions for driving while intoxicated was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after being arrested on another DWI charge.

Officials said in an arrest report that a Bryan police officer responding to a disturbance call early Sunday saw a vehicle driven by Salvador Jesus Garcia, 41, nearly collide with another vehicle.

According to the police report, a group of men in another vehicle said Garcia had been following them and acting aggressively.

Officials said in the report that Garcia was uncooperative and refused to perform field sobriety tests.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated third or more, which could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

He has previous convictions for driving while intoxicated in 2012 and 2014 in Travis County, according to court records.

Garcia's bail was set at $8,000.