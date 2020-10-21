Arrest made in Northgate fires

A Bryan man has been arrested in connection to fires at multiple Northgate businesses earlier this month, officials said.

Randall Haney Summers, 27, was booked into the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday. College Station Fire Department investigators believe he is responsible for the fires in the 300 block of Church Street, CSFD Public Information Officer Stuart Marrs wrote in an email.

At 5:15 a.m. Oct. 9, CSFD units responded to multiple calls about visible smoke and flames at BBQ 13-0 and Rough Draught Whiskey Bar, Marrs reported. Firefighters on scene identified the fire as suspicious in nature.

The fire remains under investigation through the College Station Fire Marshal Division, Marrs wrote. Before securing a search and subsequent arrest warrant, investigators reviewed video evidence acquired through College Station Community Services.

Brazos County Precinct 2 and Precinct 3 Constable Offices, State Fire Marshal’s Office, Robertson County Sheriff’s Office and CSFD tactical medics assisted in serving the warrants, Marrs noted.