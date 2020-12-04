Amarillo man jailed on third DWI charge

An Amarillo man is facing his third driving while intoxicated charge after a traffic stop in Bryan early Friday.

Officers said in a police report that Daniel Francisco Torres, 46, was stopped around 1:30 a.m. on Nuches Lane after an officer saw him driving on the wrong side of the road and swerving across lanes.

Officers observed signs of intoxication, and Torres performed poorly on field sobriety tests, according to the report.

He has been convicted of driving while intoxicated in Potter County in 2002 and 2015, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated with two prior convictions is a third-degree felony, which carries a possible punishment of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Torres remained in the Brazos County Jail Friday morning with bail set at $9,000.