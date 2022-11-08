 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crime Stoppers offering $1,500 reward for information on missing girl

The College Station Police Department is actively searching for a missing 14-year-old girl named Lauren Isabell Gutierrez.

Brazos County Crime Stoppers is now offering a $1,500 reward for information regarding her whereabouts.

Gutierrez is 5-foot-4, 150 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen around 11 p.m. on Oct. 27 at her residence in the 1200 block of Harvey Road in College Station. Police said it is possible Gutierrez is with someone unrelated to her that could be placing her in an unsafe situation.

Anyone with information about Gutierrez's location is asked to contact the CSPD at 979-764-3600.

