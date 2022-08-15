Creek View Elementary hosts Meet the Teacher for 2022-23 school year

Almost 500 students and their families attended Meet the Teacher at Creek View Elementary in College Station on Monday evening, where students had the chance to meet their teacher before the first day of school.

One of the fourth grade teachers, Emily Trahan, said she was excited to start her first year as a certified teacher after helping with teaching for several years. Her main goal is to help her students learn to love learning, she said.

“When I first started at Creek View I was working with first graders and that is the same group of students I get to work with this year,” she said. “It is so nice to see these students now as fourth graders because to me, relationships are the most important part. … My love of teaching and being able to give back to these kids and be the stability for them is what keeps me coming back every year.”

Each student was able to tour his or her classroom, drop off supplies and introduce themselves to teachers with their family members.

One of Trahan’s students, Peyton Moore, 9, said she loved her new teacher and was looking forward to writing stories in class throughout the year.

Peyton’s mother, Ashala Moore, said she hopes her daughter is able to grow this year and be a leader for the younger students. David Moore, Peyton’s father, said she has been ready to go back to school and is confident this will be a great school year.

“It is bitter sweet because it is the last grade of the school and sad because summer is already over, but we are excited for her to be the leader in the school,” he said. “Her teacher knew her from last year and she seems great.”

Principal Michael McEver toured the classrooms and met with families as the mingled in classrooms, and said he was ready to create new experiences for this year’s students.

“We are happy to be bringing them back and having opportunities for them to connect,” he said. “I hope the parents get the opportunity to start building that school family with the teacher and other students in the class.

“Every year the very first time the teachers get to meet their kids it is full of excitement. These are the families they are going to get to spend next 180 days with and this is that first opportunity to connect .”

McEver said the school’s focus this year is all around the word “connect” by looking to see how they can partner with outside organizations.

The library also was open for students and their families to tour. Each student was able to pick out free books to take home. The free books were courtesy of the school’s Reading Intervention Program, which helps any student struggling with reading, according to Elaine Kortan, the school’s reading interventionist.

“We have had a surplus of books and we thought instead of discarding them, why not give them to students? All of the books are leveled from kindergarten up to fifth grade,” she said.

“The kids are excited. They want to learn, they want to become better readers and that is my job is to help them become better readers and not be shy.”

School librarian Michelle Skow helped students select their books and said she is hoping to re-normalize how students spend their time in the library.

“I want make it to where we can have our big groups in our classes so they can stay and read together in the library,” she said. “I am really looking forward to story time with the littles.”

Pre-K teacher Becky Colvin, said she has 19 students this year and after 18 years of teaching, she has the same sentiment for her students ever year.

“I always hope for the students’ success, socially and academically, and I love meeting their parents,” she said.

“As part of our Early Childhood Program we do home visits first, so I have been to all of their homes already. I was able to meet them and now they get to come here to see our classroom so it isn’t so overwhelming for them to get ready for the year.”

Hacoya Griffin is mother to Ajaybien Phillips, 4, and she was grateful her son enjoyed meeting his new teacher, Colvin, to start the beginning of his schooling.

“I am hoping he does all right. Right now he seems happy to be coming to Pre-K, but once school starts it might be a different story. But, I hope not,” she said.

“He does like to do his own thing, but he likes to play with others and I hope he interacts with his classmates.”

Griffin said she found comfort in knowing her son would be able to connect with his teacher, and was tearful watching him play with the toys in Colvin’s classroom.

“I am hoping they have a good bond so he can prepare for next year,” she said. “It feels good seeing him start school, but I am emotional.”

Creek View Elementary School starts at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday.