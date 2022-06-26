County discusses burn ban as drought worsens

A county burn ban may be on the way as local drought conditions are unlikely to improve before the Fourth of July.

While the drought monitor indicates Brazos County is doing the best in the state, drought conditions are steadily getting worse with the absence of much-needed rain, or rainfall scattered throughout periods of time, according to KBTX chief meteorologist Shel Winkley.

Despite a decent amount of rainfall over the course of the spring, vegetation has begun drying up in the drier, hotter conditions, Winkley said.

As conditions continue to get drier without any significant rainfall in sight, extreme temperatures are more likely during the summer, Winkley said. This is the third consecutive year a La Nina has occurred, a weather event that brings those drier and hotter conditions, Winkley said.

“In terms of just weathermakers and rain and thunderstorms, on their own the outlook does not look great,” Winkley said. “It really comes down to whether or not there is going to be a tropical system. That is going to be our best chance of getting significant rain. Sure the rain is great, but what else does that come with.”

Last week, the Brazos County Commissioners Court tabled a potential burn ban until Tuesday in a 4-1 vote after reviewing a fire report by Jason Ware, fire chief for Brazos County Precinct 3 Volunteer Fire Department and the deputy emergency management coordinator for Brazos County.

“I think it’s very important and I think we’re close, but if you look at the KBDI numbers (drought index) we’re still not quite there yet,” Russ Ford, Brazos County Precinct 2 commissioner, said during the meeting. “I think we’re about a week away with no rain and I think Tuesday we would probably be ready to take action.”

Steve Aldrich, Brazos County Precinct 1 commissioner, was the sole vote against tabling the ban. Aldrich said he had spoken with South Brazos County Fire Department Chief Harvie Cheshire prior to the meeting and believed it shouldn’t have been delayed.

“It’s pretty much unpredictable, everything changes if wind velocities go above 10 miles per hour and once you get something started from a spark then it goes a long way,” Aldrich said regarding potential fires. “I voiced my perspective based off of what I’ve heard from the professionals of South Brazos County Fire Department.”

Ware said current KBDI numbers are high, and with high temperatures and little to no rainfall the fire department’s emergency management is becoming concerned. Low humidity levels also could make a potential fire more problematic. A number of small fires cropped up along Texas 6 on Saturday.

“Fortunately we haven’t seen a significant increase in the number of grass fires that are being responded to by the volunteer department, but it only takes one, so we definitely try to get ahead of it, but it is totally up to the Commissioners Court whether they pass the burn ban or not,” Ware said.

Joseph Boyd, Brazos County District 2 Volunteer Fire Department fire chief, said his department has not seen a substantial increase in call volume, the drought index that's monitored daily is still in a good range and moisture context has been up despite the heat.

"One of the biggest things that indicates that we need to stop burning is when we start to see extreme behavior," Boyd said. "When we see fires spotting, jumping ahead by an ember 20-100 feet. We haven't seen that. We've seen slow growth and very consistent and predictable growth for the most part which makes the fires relatively easy to manage."

Boyd said a burn ban may need to be implemented as soon as Tuesday if temperatures continue to increase with little to no rain.

"We'll have to evaluate what the fuel moisture looks like after that because things start to dry out as temperatures continue to get up that high, and along with the temperatures going up we're going to be seeing lower humidity just based on that high-pressure system we have coming in," Boyd said.

There are a handful of surrounding counties under a burn ban and with Fourth of July approaching those looking to launch fireworks may have to change their plans if the burn ban is passed.

“We’re in a delicate situation with the dry weather and dry vegetation, so whatever you do on the Fourth of July you need to be very careful with it, have a bucket of water or a water hose nearby,” Ware said.

Winkley said if there isn’t a burn ban by the Fourth anyone interested in setting off fireworks needs to make sure they have multiple ways of taking care of any situation that gets out of control.

“I never want to be the guy who says don’t celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks, but I think with the heat we’re expecting this weekend it’s going to get worse very rapidly,” Winkley said.

